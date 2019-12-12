NEW YORK POST:

The Jersey City killers were repeatedly seen attending an anti-Semitic Black Hebrew Israelite church in Harlem, The Post has learned.

The superintendent of the building that houses the Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ said he immediately recognized photos of David Anderson and Francine Graham in news coverage of their Tuesday rampage.

“I’ve seen him here,” Clarence Parks Jr. said Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve seen him lining up outside to go inside the church.”

He added, “I’ve seen her, too.”

Parks, 61, said that men and women line up separately to enter the church at 1941 Madison Ave., and that he never saw the murderous couple together.

A church flyer advertises religious “classes” from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to sundown on Saturdays, which it calls “Sabbath.”

“The last time I saw him here was about four years ago,” Parks said.