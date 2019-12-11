NEW YORK POST:

The attackers in the horrific Jersey City shooting that left three civilians and a cop dead are the “prime suspects” in a previous murder of an Uber driver in Bayonne, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Wednesday.

Grewal did not provide any other details on the connection between Tuesday’s shooters — David Anderson and Francine Graham — and the Bayonne slaying of 34-year-old Michael Rumberger, who was found dead in the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car on Dec. 7.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, members of the Bayonne Police Department responded to the area of 17th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a report of possible criminal activity.

There they found Rumberger of Jersey City unresponsive in the trunk of the vehicle with trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.