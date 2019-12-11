NY POST

Two gunmen in Jersey City who sparked chaos in a residential neighborhood when they exchanged gunfire with police in an hours-long shootout “targeted” the Jewish grocery store at the center of the melee, the city’s mayor said Tuesday. Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted Tuesday night that police came to that conclusion based on their ongoing investigation into the shootout that left three civilians, a detective, and the two suspects dead. “Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked,” Fulop wrote of the shootout in the Greenville section of the city.

