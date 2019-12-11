JERUSALEM POST

Hours after gunfire that started in a cemetery and ended in a shootout at a kosher supermarket here left six dead on Tuesday, there were more questions than answers. As of Tuesday night, the crime scene was cordoned off, keeping onlookers far from the scene. Some two dozen area residents, several reporters and many more police vehicles lingered outside the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, on the western side of Jersey City. Some of the residents took video or livestreamed the scene on Facebook. Investigators believe that two young gunmen — one possible third accomplice escaped the violence — found their way into the supermarket randomly, not as part of a hate crime or terrorism. They shot and killed a police officer in a nearby cemetery before holing up in the market in the Greenville neighborhood and exchanging fire with several more officers. The gunmen were killed in the lengthy shootout.

