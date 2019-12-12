NEW YORK POST:

The pair of shooters who turned a Jersey City neighborhood into a war zone Tuesday were armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun — killing their victims “within minutes” of storming a kosher grocery store, officials said Thursday.

David Anderson burst into the MLK Drive store in the Greenville neighborhood aiming an AR-15-like rifle, while his lover, Francine Graham, followed with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Hundreds of shell casings were recovered from the scene, as well as a 9mm Ruger and 9mm Glock 17, Grewal said. Also found were a .22-caliber Mark-24 with a silencer and a homemade device to catch shell casings inside the stolen U-Haul van they arrived in, he added.

It’s unclear what weapon was used to gun down Detective Joseph Seals shortly before the supermarket massacre.

The shotgun and 9mm Ruger were believed to have been purchased legally by Graham in Ohio in 2018.