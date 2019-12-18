FOX NEWS:

A Jersey City Board of Education member is facing calls to resign by Gov. Phil Murphy and the city’s mayor after writing a Facebook post describing Jews as “brutes” in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at a kosher supermarket.

This long rant by Joan Terrell, an elected member of the Jersey City board of ed, exposes just how deep and sordid antisemitism is over there!@jcps_district should look into this – is this how you want to be represented?!



There are some truly sick people out there. pic.twitter.com/FipklqzSvv December 17, 2019

Joan Terrell Paige’s post, which also questions whether shooters David Anderson and Francine Graham had a point to make in targeting Jews, came in response to another person’s comment about the Dec. 10 fatal attack at the JC Kosher Supermarket that left a police officer and three civilians dead. It appears to have been removed from Facebook, but was preserved in screenshots.

“Where was all this faith and hope when Black homeowners were threatened, intimidated, and harassed by I WANT TO BUY YOUR HOUSE brutes of the jewish community?” Terrell Paige wrote. “They brazenly came on the property of Ward F black homeowners and waved bags of money.”

Later on in the post, Terrell Paige says that “Mr. Anderson and Ms. Graham went directly to the kosher supermarket” and “I believe they knew they would come out in body bags.

“What is the message they were sending?” she asks. “Are we brave enough to explore the answer to their message? Are we brave enough to stop the assault on the Black communities of America?”