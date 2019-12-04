GOP.COM

To borrow a line from Doug Collins, “This is not an impeachment. This is just a simple railroad job… [Impeachment] started with tears in Brooklyn in November of 2016 when an election was lost.”

Reminder: The Democrats’ impeachment witch hunt is light on facts and heavy on political vendetta.

As Jonathan Turley testified today, “I’m concerned about lowering impeachment standards to fit a paucity of evidence and an abundance of anger. I believe this impeachment not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments it would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments.”



WATCH: Turley: Dems’ Impeachment Would Create A “Dangerous Precedent” & “Fails To Satisfy” Past Standards

Here’s a reminder of the facts: As the transcript of the call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky, as well as the testimony before the House Intel committee have both revealed, there was no quid pro quo.

Zelensky has said multiple times that there was no quid pro quo, “no blackmail,” and that no one “pushed” him.

Gordon Sondland testified multiple times that President Trump “said I want nothing.

I want no quid pro quo.” Sondland also testified that America’s aid was released to Ukraine without an investigation and a meeting between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky was held without an announcement of investigations.

Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison both testified that there was no quid pro quo, no bribery, and no extortion.

While Alexander Vindman testified he cannot remember any Ukrainian ever mentioning any pressure to conduct investigations.

And David Hale also confirmed that he was not aware of any connection between the pause in aid to Ukraine and investigations.

Stop The Madness. President Trump has done nothing wrong.