Breitbart:

New York House candidate Jonathan Herzog, the leading Democrat challenger to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), suspects he may have fallen victim to a digital manipulation campaign, following his campaign’s first digital ad against Nadler.

Herzog’s campaign ad against Nadler was released Wednesday evening. The next day, Google search results for his name brought up hundreds of unrelated articles, including many that were seemingly tied to articles about death, his campaign alleged in a statement Friday.

“Immediately following our campaign’s release of its first digital ad for our race to unseat Representative Nadler, we noticed widespread Google News manipulation with thinly-veiled death threats on local news sites owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group,” the statement said. It added:

Hundreds of articles with headlines such as “Man goes to clear out dead mom’s home, find’s body in freezer,” “Trucker charged in serial killings faces scrutiny across US,” “Linda Tripp, whistleblower in Clinton-Lewinsky sex scandal, dies at 70,” and “Top NYC doctor, shaken after treating coronavirus patients, commits suicide,” were improperly configured to be indexed by Google’s search engine with: “Attorney Jeff Kurzon, representing Yang and Congressional Candidate Jonathan Herzog…”

