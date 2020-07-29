Breitbart:

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) chastised Republican Reps. Andy Biggs, (AZ) Matt Gaetz (FL), Mike Johnson (LA), and Jim Jordan (OH) for temporarily removing their masks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday with Attorney General William Barr.

Nadler, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, accused the Republican representatives of somehow endangering the health and safety of the committee’s members by momentarily removing their masks.

With his mask pulled to his chin, Nadler said:

I would remind Mr. Jordan, Mr. Biggs, Mr. Gaetz, and Mr. Johnson to stop violating the rules of the committee, to stop violating the safety of the members of the committee, to stop holding themselves out as not caring by refusing to wear their masks.

“Is it permissible to drink a sip of coffee?” asked Biggs.

Nadler replied, “It is not permissible.”

When Nadler dismissed violence perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter as a “myth” on Sunday, he was not wearing a mask, while an aide of his was masked.

