NEW YORK POST:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged House Judiciary Committee Democrats and chair Jerry Nadler to abandon ship on their “Moby Dick”-like obsession with impeaching President Trump, it emerged Wednesday.

The veteran California congresswoman launched the friendly fire broadside in a closed-doors Capitol Hill meeting last week, warning Democratic members and aides of Nadler’s crew that their thirst for impeachment would never survive a floor vote, according to Politico.

“And you can feel free to leak this,” Pelosi told those on hand for the verbal keelhauling, who did just that to the Beltway outlet.

It was not immediately clear whether the attendees included New York’s Nadler, but the message apparently didn’t do anything to curtail his Captain Ahab-esque pursuit of the white whale in the White House.



