Daily Caller:

It might be the most relatable coronavirus moment in politics today: Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler tried to take off his face mask at a press conference Monday and it got hopelessly tangled up in his glasses.

Getting up to speak after a photo op at a combined House and Senate press conference about new police brutality legislation, a frustrated Nadler wrestled with his mask, eventually removing them both and putting his glasses back on to speak.

In other news, here's Jerry Nadler trying to take off a mask… pic.twitter.com/uvMBW9BdTz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 8, 2020

