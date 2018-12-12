BREITBART:

Outgoing California Governor Jerry Brown told National Public Radio (NPR) that the Democratic Party is becoming more radical than the majority of voters would prefer — though he blamed Republicans for the shift.

“The weakness of the Republican Party has let the Democratic Party, I think, go get further out than I think the majority of people want,” Brown told NPR’s Ari Shapiro on Tuesday’s edition of All Things Considered. “So there’s plenty of opportunity for Republicans if they just pause, look at the world as it really is, and try to come up with something in the tradition of Lincoln and Eisenhower and other great Republicans.”

Democrats regained a supermajority in the state legislature in last month’s elections, allowing the party to pass legislation at will. Incoming Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already staked out positions to the left of Brown on a variety of issues, though he is attempting to appeal to a cross-section of the state’s electorate, appearing at a town hall in Fresno as recently as last week.