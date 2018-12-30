NBCNEWS

CaliforniaDemocratic Gov. Jerry Brown warned that America and the rest of theworld are falling behind in the fight against climate change andlikened the challenge to fighting the Nazis in World War II. In aninterview for Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” the outgoinggovernor called on President Donald Trump to take the lead inaddressing the issue. “Instead of worrying about tariffs, I’dlike to see the president and the Congress invest tens of billions inrenewable energy, in more-efficient batteries, to get us off fossilfuel as quickly as we can,” Brown said.

