THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER – KAYLEE MCGHEE

Britain’s Labour Party and its far-left leader, Jeremy Corbyn, suffered a historic defeat in yesterday’s general election. Although there are massive differences between Corbyn’s brand of socialism and our own Democratic Party, left-leaning liberals such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders would be wise to pay attention.

Corbyn has spent much of the past four years as the party leader pushing Labour further and further to the left, advocating for the “un-privatization” of municipal energy companies and railways, among other things. Corbyn wanted nothing short of a complete economic transformation. He even referred to his own platform as “radical.” And his party’s unexpected albeit modest gains in the 2017 British election suggested that he might just achieve it.

But Corbyn’s victory was short-lived. Labour lost seat after seat in traditional left-leaning strongholds, some of which hadn’t returned Conservative members of parliament for decades, if ever. As my colleague Tom Rogan noted, it would be like a Republican winning Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco district.

Before the sun was up, Corbyn had announced he would step down from the Labour Party leadership. He urged its members to use Thursday’s defeat as an opportunity for “reflection.” Labour will undoubtedly reevaluate its positions moving forward, (though it didn’t hesitate to condemn Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s vow to pursue Brexit).

U.S. liberals might want to rethink their positioning as well. Like Corbyn, Warren, and Sanders have built their presidential campaigns on bold promises of radical change: heavy taxes on the rich, extensive government-subsidized programs, such as “Medicare for all,” and a sweeping crackdown on private corporations.