Jeremy Corbyn refuses to call Hamas a terror group in on-air clash

Former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn refused to label Hamas a terror group Monday during a heated interview with talk show host Piers Morgan.

The far-left pol wouldn’t give a straight answer when Morgan repeatedly asked him if the Palestinian militants who launched a devastating attack on Israel last month were terrorists during a “Piers Morgan Uncensored” segment.

“Are they a terror group?” Morgan asked.

“Everybody knows what they are,” the member of Parliament replied to the TalkTV host.

“Are they a terror group?” Morgan asked again. “Can you say it? Can you say it? Can you call them a terror group?”

“Is it possible to have a rational discussion with you?” Corbyn asked in reply as he tried to talk through Morgan’s repeated questioning.

The two continued to clash in a full-out shouting match as Corbyn tried to advocate for a cease-fire while Morgan kept asking about Hamas.

READ MORE