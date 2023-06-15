‘Jeopardy!’ fans were furious after the contestants on Tuesday’s episode failed to answer a ‘simple’ question about the Lord’s Prayer during the game.

Players Joe, Laura, and Suresh were unable to give the correct answer to host Mayim Bialik’s question regarding the commonly recited prayer.

‘Matthew 6:9 says, “Our Father, which art in heaven, [THIS] be thy name,” Bialik said, asking the group to fill in the blank with the correct word.

Shockingly, the group made an error of biblical proportions by not even attempting to guess the correct answer as the stage remained silent until Bialik gave the answer.

So, do you know the word that is missing?

If you guessed ‘hallowed,’ you would’ve been correct and would have netted $200.

Immediately after Biyalik gave the group the answer, fans on Twitter started piling on with their anger and shock at the contestants’ inability to answer the question.

