California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, emailed Harvey Weinstein asking for help handling a sex scandal involving her husband — two years after she says the film producer raped her.

A judge gave permission on Monday for the email to be presented by the defense in Weinstein’s Los Angeles sex crimes trial, but said it was forbidden from discussing the email’s topic.

Siebel Newsom — known in the trial as Jane Doe 4 — emailed Weinstein in 2007 asking for advice on how to navigate the “bad press” that began when her then-boyfriend Gavin Newsom admitted to having an affair with his campaign manager’s wife.

Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, argued for the inclusion of the email’s details.

“Of all things you’d think a woman that is raped by Harvey Weinstein wouldn’t do, it’s [ask him] how to deal with a sex scandal,” Werksman said.

