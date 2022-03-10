BREITBART:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday the Biden administration will be actively monitoring for Russia to use biological or chemical weapons in Ukraine after Vladimir Putin accused the West of harboring a biological weapons program in the country.

Russia sparked a firestorm this week when it alleged that American labs were researching biological weapons in Ukraine. As Breitbart News profiled:

The Foreign Ministry of Russia claimed on Tuesday that the nation’s military had “confirmed” the existence of American-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine used for developing “biological weapons.” Russian troops reportedly found “documentation” showing Ukrainian scientists destroying evidence of “plague, anthrax, rabbit-fever, cholera and other lethal diseases” studied in the country’s laboratories on February 24, according to a statement from Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova, as part of their ongoing assault on the country.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland confirmed in a Congressional hearing on Tuesday that “biological research facilities” were in Ukraine and feared that Russia could take control.

