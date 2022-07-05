Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said Sunday on NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he is “concerned” that the January 6 Select Committee may have “overreached” with an alleged incident involving former President Donald Trump inside a vehicle.

Johnson, who served in the Obama administration, called the committee hearings a “profile in courage among women” and praised the hearing for being “choreographed exceptionally well for the attention span of the average American in 2022.”

However, he added, “I’m concerned as the former federal prosecutor in me – that gets you a lot of cred these days on television – I’m concerned that the committee may have overreached on the incident in the vehicle.”

Johnson was referring to former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, in which she recounted a story alleging that Trump had tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was in and lunged at a Secret Service agent in an attempt to join his supporters at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Johnson said of the story: “It was colorful, it was vivid, it was collateral to the central charge…and it was secondhand hearsay.”

