New York Post:

Ghoulish gawkers are turning Jeffrey Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse into a tourist attraction in the wake of his apparent suicide in a Lower Manhattan lockup.

More than two dozen people had stopped by the late pedophile’s $77 million mansion – where the feds say Epstein sexually abused “numerous” underage girls between 2002 and 2005 – to snap selfies by early Sunday afternoon.

One man from Queens grinned as he took a photo while his wife, kids and another woman waited nearby.

“We were going to Central Park and Googled his address,” said the man, who declined to give his name.

“This is a historic site.”

The man called Epstein’s hanging death on Saturday “all quite mysterious,” and suggested foul play was involved.

“Maybe they took the suicide watch off because it would be convenient,” he said.