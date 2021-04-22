Fox News:

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Florida mansion where prosecutors say Jeffrey Epstien raped underage girls and women for many years has “finally” been demolished.

Developer Todd Michael Glaser said the sprawling Palm Beach property met the wrecking ball on Monday, according to a report in The Palm Beach Daily News.

Glaser bought 358 El Brillo Way for $18.5 million in March, and announced his plans to raze the property.

The funds from the sale have been allocated to the Victims’ Compensation Program to make payments to Epstein’s victims, after the convicted pedophile managed to kill himself in a Manhattan jail in 2019.

A usually tight-lipped local real estate broker told the newspaper he helped put the sale together to ensure that the troubled property would be demolished.

“I only got involved in the sale of Jeffrey Epstein’s residence to ensure it would be wiped off the map of Palm Beach,” Lawrence Moens reportedly said.

More at Fox News