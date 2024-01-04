Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous jet the ‘Lolita Express’ will be TORN APART after years of flying underage girls and high-powered associates to his Caribbean island and around the world

The plush private jetliner used by Jeffrey Epstein to whisk his VIP associates around the globe will be torn apart and scrapped, DailyMail.com has exclusively learned.

The notorious Boeing 727 – nicknamed the ‘Lolita Express’ – hasn’t flown since 2016 and is racking up thousands of dollars in storage fees each year as it sits mothballed beside a Georgia runway.

Florida-based World Aviation Services paid an undisclosed sum for the decades-old tri-jet in March 2020 hoping to turn a profit or use the parts for a similar cargo aircraft in its fleet.

But after learning about the plane’s central role in Epstein’s sex trafficking empire, the company’s shocked boss has abandoned any hopes of finding a buyer and will instead strip it down for anything of value.

