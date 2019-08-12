DAILY MAIL:

Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell using a prison bed sheet that he wrapped around his neck and secured to a top bunk bed, it has been reported.

The 6ft tall convicted pedophile kneeled toward the floor after positioning his head inside the bed sheet’s loop early on Saturday morning, the is reporting.

Epstein was found ‘unresponsive’ at around 6:30am in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Staffers were unable to revive him. He was then rushed to the infirmary inside the jail.

From there, he was placed on an ambulance and rushed to New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.