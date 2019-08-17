New York Post:

Jeffrey Epstein spent at least two hours locked up alone with a mystery woman — possibly part of his legal team — just a day after he was taken off suicide watch at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to a new report.

A visiting attorney, who asked that his name not be used, told Forbes Thursday that he saw the young woman with Epstein on July 30, when the disgraced financier was transferred into the facility’s Special Housing Unit.

“The optics were startling,” the attorney told the outlet. “Because she was young. And pretty.”