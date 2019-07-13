NEW YORK POST:

Millionaire convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has already tried to buy the silence of two potential witnesses against him, Manhattan prosecutors charged Friday.

The former hedge fund manager — who was arrested last week on child sex trafficking charges — doled out a total of at least $350,000 to two people last year, federal prosecutors said in new court ­papers.

The money — $250,000 in one case and $100,000 in the other — was secretly funneled to the potential witnesses, identified in the documents as “possible co-conspirator[s],’’ at around the same time the Miami Herald unleashed a series of exposés about the perverted financier, the feds said.

The person who was wired the $250,000 was identified as “one of the defendant’s employees.”