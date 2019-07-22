The New York Post:
Jeffrey Epstein lost all sexual interest in his alleged victims as soon as they “lost their braces and their pubescent look,” according to a former cop who’s been investigating the convicted pedophile for more than a decade.
But Epstein still found a way for the “too old” teens to help satisfy his perverted appetite — by finding “younger girls” who were more his type, ex-detective Michael Fisten told CNN.
“Once these girls lost their braces and their pubescent look and started becoming 16-years old or 17-years old, they were too old for him, so then he started using them as recruiters to bring the younger girls,” he said.
