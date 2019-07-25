NEW YORK POST:

Convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found in his cell on Tuesday nearly unconscious with injuries to his neck after a possible suicide attempt, sources said.

Epstein was discovered by guards sprawled out on the floor at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he’s being held without bail on sex-trafficking charges, according to law enforcement sources.

The multi-millionaire financier was taken to a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear how Epstein suffered his neck injuries.

Investigators believe Epstein may have done it to himself either on purpose or as a ploy to get transferred out of the jail, sources said.

It was also possible that Epstein was attacked by another inmate, the sources added.