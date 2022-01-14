DailyMail.com

Jeffrey Epstein paid more than a dozen visits to the Clinton White House throughout the former president’s first few years in office – even bringing along with him multiple women, including four known to be his girlfriends, DailyMail.com can reveal. Unearthed visitor logs last month confirmed the late pedophile had visited the Executive Mansion at least 17 times during Bill Clinton’s first term, beginning shortly after his inauguration in 1993. Additional records exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com now reveal that Epstein was not always alone during his trips to the White House, where he was joined by eight different women between 1993 and 1995. Never-before-seen footage also shows the disgraced financier – who on three occasions visited the president’s house twice in one day – kept framed pictures of himself at the podium of the White House Briefing Room at his Palm Beach mansion. The nature of Epstein’s accompanied visits is not disclosed in the visitor logs, however, they show one of them coincided with a dinner in the Blue Room attended by dozens of well-heeled guests.

