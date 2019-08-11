New York Post:
The results of Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy are expected to be released Sunday afternoon, a rep for the city Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC.
The multimillionaire convicted pedophile was found unresponsive in his jail cell in Manhattan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and declared dead a short time later.
The 66-year-old died of an apparent suicide, according to federal officials.
He was jailed in July after being busted on charges of sex-trafficking young girls. In late July, Epstein was found unconscious in his cell with neck injuries and reportedly placed on suicide watch, then for some reason taken off it.
More at the New York Post
Advertisements