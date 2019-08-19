The New York Post:

Millionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was able to buy two pairs of small women’s panties from a jail shop while serving time for sex offenses, according to bombshell new documents.

The convict bought two pairs of size 5 female underwear from Palm Beach County Jail’s shop in 2008 where he was serving time after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor for sex, according to jail logs.

The tiny panties were the most disturbing part of more than $2,000 the pedophile spent while incarcerated for 13 months, according to the records obtained by the Miami Herald.

Epstein, who killed himself in his Manhattan cell earlier this month while facing fresh charges, was able to buy the underwear because the stockade also holds items for female inmates, the paper states.