NEW YORK POST:

Jeffrey Epstein is still making trouble for his alleged victims from the grave.

By filing his will in the US Virgin Islands, the pedophile added another layer of difficulty for his sex-abuse accusers to get a piece of his estate, several lawyers told The Post on Tuesday.

“He is in some way as brilliant in death as he was in life — an evil genius,” said James Marsh, a lawyer for two Epstein accusers who added that he would either hire an associate in the Virgin Islands to help him navigate the court system there or have to pass its bar exam himself.

Scores of lawsuits have been filed against Epstein, including five in Manhattan since he hanged himself in a Manhattan jail cell Aug. 10.

Nearly all of the suits will have to be refiled, since they don’t name the executors of Epstein’s will as required after his death, said a lawyer for one accuser.

The lawsuits can still continue to be filed in Manhattan, the lawyers noted — but any settlements ordered by the courts in New York would have to be doled out in the Virgin Islands, likely with the help of an attorney licensed there, they said.