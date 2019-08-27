FOX NEWS:

More than a dozen of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers had their day in court Tuesday afternoon — or what amounted to it after the alleged sex trafficker’s suicide earlier this month — as U.S. District Judge Richard Berman weighed whether to officially dismiss charges against the dead disgraced financier.

Epstein’s victims and their representatives implored prosecutors to go after those who conspired and enabled Epstein’s alleged crimes and his defense attorneys urged further investigation of Epstein’s “stunning” death in federal custody on Aug. 10.

Courtney Wild, who alleges that she was sexually abused by Epstein, 66, in Florida when she was 14, called him a “coward.”

“Justice has never been served in this case,” she said during an emotional statement.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has said she was a 15-year-old working at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when she was recruited to perform sex acts on Epstein, said: “My hopes were quickly dashed and my dreams were stolen.”