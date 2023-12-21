Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre taunts 170 people to be exposed on his ‘naughty list’

An alleged victim of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein celebrated Wednesday after it was revealed that more than 170 people with ties to the accused sex trafficker will soon be exposed — calling the reveal an early Christmas gift.

Virginia Giuffre — who settled a $12 million lawsuit over allegations that Epstein sex-trafficked her to Prince Andrew — appeared to taunt the dozens of associates and ex-employees whose names will be dredged up in a trove of court documents to be unsealed in the coming weeks.

“There’s going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who’s on the naughty list?” Giuffre wrote on X.

“Merry early Christmas,” Giuffre, 40, said in another tweet.

Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska on Monday ordered the release of the long-sealed documents in a since-settled defamation lawsuit that Giuffre brought against the convicted pedophile’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, back in 2015.

