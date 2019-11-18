NEW YORK POST:



A woman says in a new Manhattan lawsuit that she was just 15 years old when a female associate of Jeffrey Epstein began grooming her for sex with the pedophile — gifting her with an iPod and then sexually assaulting her before passing her off to the multimillionaire.

The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe 15, claims the then-teen met Epstein in 2004 during a school class trip to New York City and was soon shuttled on Epstein’s private plane with numerous other girls to his ranch in New Mexico.

During the flight, Epstein gave the girl a tour of his plane — starting with the bedroom, her suit says.

“Epstein explained to Jane Doe 15 that, when he slept on the bed, he liked to have women sleep at his feet,” the court papers read. “Jane Doe 15 again felt enormously confused, and did not understand what Epstein was saying or why he was telling her this. Epstein’s description of the women sleeping around him on the floor made her immediately think of slaves.”



