A TEEN who tried to lure a gay man to his home to murder and eat him has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Chance Seneca, 19, revealed his sick plot was inspired by serial killer cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Seneca kidnapped 18-year-old Holden White in 2020, after meeting him on the dating app Grindr.

He attempted to kill him and was planning on preserving and eating parts of his body.

Seneca revealed to the police that he viewed Grindr as his “hunting ground” and that he had been inspired by the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, spending months planning out his attack.

“Seneca intentionally targeted gay men, as Dahmer had done,” wrote the Justice Department.

