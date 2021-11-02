THE DAILY MAIL

Prince Albert of Monaco was among those choosing to fly private – according to an analysis of flight records

Bank of America, which in PR documents boasts of its ‘commitment to sustainability’, owned one of the jets

Prince Charles is among those travelling by non-commercial plane from G20 in Rome, MailOnline can reveal

Boris Johnson is kicking off COP26 summit today exhorting world leaders to back up their talk with action

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ £48million Gulf Stream has led a 400-strong parade of private jets into COP26 including Prince Albert of Monaco, scores of royals and dozens of ‘green’ CEOs – as an extraordinary traffic jam forced empty planes to fly 30 miles to find space to park. Some environmental activists at the COP26 climate conference will be urging others to cut down on air travel and eat less meat, but little has been said about the billionaires flying in on their own planes on routes already served by commercial airlines. Meanwhile, as the super-rich were whisked away into waiting limos, hundreds of less fortunate delegates were left unable to get to Glasgow after brutal storms crippled rail links, forcing travellers to sleep on the floor of Euston station in London. On Sunday, MailOnline observed at least 52 private jets landing at Glasgow – while estimates put the total number flying in for the conference at 400. Conservative predictions suggest the fleet of private jets arriving for COP26 will blast out 13,000tonnes of carbon dioxide in total – equivalent to the amount consumed by more than 1,600 Britons in a year. Prince Charles was among those travelling by non-commercial plane from the G20 in Rome, MailOnline can reveal. Flight records suggest the plane was an MOD jet. A Clarence House spokesman said: ‘His Royal Highness has personally campaigned for a shift towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel and would only undertake travel to Rome when it was agreed that sustainable fuel would be used in the plane.’ The spokesman said that sustainable fuel would also be used ‘wherever possible… from now on’.

Read More at the Daily Mail