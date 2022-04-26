WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

It’s a battle of the world’s richest men.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posed a question about foreign influence, reacting to a New York Times reporter listing ways in which China is tied to Elon Musk, who on Monday convinced Twitter to sell him the company for $44 billion, and his electric car company, Tesla.

“Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” Bezos said in a tweet.

Bezos answered his own question a little more than an hour later as he started to make headlines for throwing shade at Musk.

“My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter,” he said. “But we’ll see. Musk is extremely good at navigating this kind of complexity.”

Musk has referred to Twitter as the “de facto public town square” and recently overtook Bezos as the world’s richest man, trolling Bezos in October with a silver medal emoji.

