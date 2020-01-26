Daily Mail:

The party was held after federal prosecutors in Manhattan revealed they have evidence that Lauren Sanchez allegedly sent her dirty texts with Bezos to her brother Michael, who then sold them to the National Enquirer

Jeff Bezos threw a lavish party at his finally completed Washington DC mansion attended by Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and actor Ben Stiller.

The Amazon founder purchased the $23million Washington mansion in 2016 and it underwent three years of renovations and construction. The 27,000-square-foot home is tucked in the city’s wealthy Kalorama district near the residences of former President Barack Obama and the Trump-Kushner family.

Bezos invited his high-flying friends to his home after they attended the annual, exclusive Alafalfa Club Dinner in DC.

Guests arrived in elegant suits and floor-length dresses for the swanky affair Saturday evening, but Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were nowhere to be seen at the entrance to the 11-bedroom, 25-bathroom grand mansion.

Not only did Bezos expand his political circle but he also invited Microsoft founder Bill Gates to the event as well as actor Ben Stiller, who was Sen. Romney’s guest to the Alfalfa dinner.

Many guests were seen wearing a special gold medallions around their neck designating them as Alfalfa Club members.

The group had attended the Alfalfa Club dinner, a club that holds an annual black tie banquet and political roast on the last Saturday of January every year. The event is only open to the 200 members of the club and has an invitation system. The exclusive event is not open to the press.

While several presidents have been members and former presidents including George W Bush and Barack Obama spoke at the Alfalfa banquets in the past, Donald Trump is yet to be invited.