Jeff Bezos slams professor for wishing Queen Elizabeth an ‘excruciating’ death  

NY Post

A university professor wished Queen Elizabeth II an “excruciating” death — and she was promptly slammed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying,” Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “May her pain be excruciating.” The world’s third-richest man then quoted Anya’s tweet and wrote: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?” “I don’t think so,” Bezos added. “Wow.” The back-and-forth came as the 96-year-old monarch was under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and less than an hour before Buckingham Palace officially announced that Queen Elizabeth had died at 96.

