NEW YORK POST:

It’s the Amazon package you never want to see on your doorstep.

Jeff Bezos sent X-rated selfies and saucy sexts to his mistress while cheating on his wife, a report said on Thursday.

“I love you, alive girl. I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon,” the online retail giant’s CEO, chair and founder wrote to Lauren Sanchez in an April 2018 text message, according to the National Enquirer.

The racy messages — which reportedly included a snapshot of Bezos’ junk — were revealed a day after the richest man on the planet announced he was divorcing MacKenzie Bezos, his wife of 25 years.

The announcement came as it emerged that he had been seeing Sanchez, a former host of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance” and wife of A-list talent agent Patrick Whitesell.

Jeff Bezos, 54, sent a picture of his private parts and several shirtless shots — including one where he’s wearing just a towel and a grin — to Sanchez, 49, months before they supposedly started dating in “the fall” after separating from their respective spouses, the Enquirer reported.