DNYUZ:

Jeff Bezos‘ net worth increased by 5 percent earlier this week, as the ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to unprecedent demand for Amazon orders. A jump in stock value to $2,283 USD per share for the e-commerce giant means the CEO’s net worth has climbed to $23.6 billion USD.

Even while many businesses and retailers are shutting down and cutting staff as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Amazon has hired new employees to meet increased demand. The e-commerce platform hired 100,000 new employees for its warehouse and delivery teams in March. At the same time, Amazon employees have also gone on strike to protest a lack of safety precautions. Earlier this week, Business Insider reported one Amazon warehouse worker has died as a result of COVID-19.

Read more at DNYUZ