VANITY FAIR:

With Elizabeth Warren and other lawmakers intensifying their pressure on Silicon Valley, the big four tech companies have begun beefing up their lobbying operations for an all-out knife fight with Washington. Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Apple have made a major push to increase their presence in DC, doubling their combined spending and staffing up with lobbyists close to the White House, Capitol Hill, and regulators. “They are no longer upstarts dipping a toe in lobbying,” Sheila Krumholz, executive director of the Center for Responsive Politics, told the New York Times on Wednesday. “They have both feet in.”

Per the Times, the four tech giants spent a combined $55 million on lobbying in 2018—about twice as much as the combined $27.4 million they spent in 2016. They’ve also registered 238 lobbyists this year, a vast majority of whom have served in government and political campaigns, including on behalf of lawmakers who could have a hand in regulating tech companies.

They have good reason to build out their arsenal. On Capitol Hill, the companies have seen bipartisan inquiry about matters ranging from privacy to the role social media played in Russia’s election interference in 2016. Warren has accused them of operating as monopolies and proposed breaking them up. “We need to stop this generation of big tech companies from throwing around their political power to shape the rules in their favor and throwing around their economic power to snuff out or buy up every potential competitor,” she wrote in an outline of her plan in March. Others on the left have raised concerns that social-media companies have allowed hate-mongers and conspiracists to run amok. Donald Trump and his right-wing allies, meanwhile, have accused the companies of being in bed with Democrats and silencing conservative voices. “Facebook, Google and Twitter . . . are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats,” the president tweeted in March.