NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

It’s shaping up to be the world’s most expensive divorce — and drop the most wealthy person on the planet down to the fourth richest.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, announced Wednesday that they’re divorcing. The split could have a drastic impact on the fortune of Bezos, who’s currently ranked the richest person in the world with a net worth of $137 billion, according to Forbes’ rankings in real time.

There’s no word on whether the couple has a prenuptial agreement, but they live in Washington, which is one of just nine community property states, meaning that most property acquired during a marriage in these areas is considered owned by both spouses and would be divided nearly evenly in a divorce.

That could translate to the Amazon chairman falling to the fourth richest person in the world, assuming his fortune is halved from $137 billion to $68 billion. Currently trailing behind Bezos are Microsoft founder Bill Gates, with $94 billion, business magnate Warren Buffett, with $80 billion, French business mogul Bernard Arnault, with $70 billion and Mexican business tycoon Carlos Slim Helu, with $62 billion.