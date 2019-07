PAGE SIX:

Amazon oligarch Jeff Bezos is officially splitsville from his longtime wife MacKenzie after a Washington State judge signed off on the divorce, according to Bloomberg.

The arrangement leaves MacKenzie with 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com valued at more than $38 billion, the tabloid reported.

Despite parting with billions, Jeff will comfortably remain the world’s richest person, while the divorce settlement makes MacKenzie 22nd on Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index.

The two married long before Amazon’s 1993 creation. Together they have four children.

But the union collapsed after news emerged in January that Jeff had been allegedly cheating on his wife with former television anchor Lauren Sanchez.