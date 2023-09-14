Jean-Pierre torched for ignoring question on Biden interacting with son’s business partners: ‘Never an answer’

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took heat online after leaving while a reporter shouted out a question regarding President Biden’s potential involvement with his son Hunter’s foreign business deals.

Allegations that Biden was involved in his son’s business deals was a major topic at Wednesday’s press briefing following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry into the president. Though Jean-Pierre repeatedly insisted that House Republicans have provided “no evidence” connected to the president, New York Post correspondent Steven Nelson pointed out that some polls have shown many voters believing otherwise.

“Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son’s foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can’t have a response to that, Karine?” Nelson asked.

READ MORE