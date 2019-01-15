NEW YORK POST:

Before he allegedly kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents, Jake Thomas Patterson was already showing signs that he was deeply disturbed — including killing a dog and collecting dead animal heads, a new report says.

A young woman who says she dated Patterson for four months during their freshman year of high school told the website Radar Online that in 2011, a dead dog was found in some local woods.

“That’s when he told me he was ‘experimenting’ with animals. I was like, ‘What the f–k?’ ” said the woman, only identified as Briana.

She said the accused killer kidnapper also had a fetish for roadkill.

“It was an insane obsession of his,” she said. “His cabin was full of animal heads, but I don’t think people understand that he found those animals on the side of the road and stuffed them himself.”

She said she met Patterson in math class and thought that while “nerdy,’’ he also was “kind of cool’’ and began dating him.

But his inner “rage’’ quickly surfaced, Briana said.

“He’d lose his temper easily,” she said. “He was quiet, but when he got mad, he was a completely different person.”