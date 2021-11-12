Breitbart:

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) responded to a question on what the administration or Congress should do on gas prices by stating that “It isn’t really that you have to reduce the gas price, what you have to do is reduce the costs for families” and that reducing cost “doesn’t have to be through lowering gas prices. That’s what I’m saying with Build Back Better. If we lower costs, that’s what a family is looking at.”

Jayapal said that her constituents “are not talking about inflation, by the way. They’re talking about, hey, I don’t have enough money in my budget to pay for the things I need to pay for. And the reason I say it that way is because it’s really important to understand that if you’re on a fixed budget, as many people are, as I have been in my life, then what you’re always trying to do is balance what you have to spend with what you have in that budget. The way that we can fix that immediately while the supply chain issues are being worked out, while the economy recovers from COVID and the worst economic downturn we’ve seen in recent history is we can actually help families cut their costs. How do we do that? We pass the Build Back Better Act.”

She continued that provisions in the bill “are the things that are going to immediately affect people’s pocketbooks, and that is why it is so important to pass the Build Back Better Act, which, I think, is actually going to help people survive through this time of recovery. Let’s be clear, it is going to take time to recover. We knew that. We have made tremendous progress on COVID. But my families are telling me, look, I still don’t have child care. My kids are just starting to get vaccinated and go back to school. That’s the uncertainty that families are living with, and we have to respond by cutting their costs, which is exactly what we do in Build Back Better.”

