A Detroit hospital is so overwhelmed with dead coronavirus patients that it is stashing the bodies on top of each other in a closet — and even sitting one upright in a chair in a hotel-like room usually reserved for sleep studies, jarring photos show.

“All I know is we ran out of beds to keep our patients on, so we couldn’t spare any for the bodies,” an emergency room worker at Sinai-Grace Hospital – Detroit Medical Center told CNN, which obtained the snapshots, according to network reporter Marshall Cohen on Twitter on Monday.

One photograph showed white body bags stacked on the floor and what look like large, open, metal and wood-planked bookshelves in a long closet, along with several blue string sacks tossed on them.

“The blue bags shown in one of the photos are the personal effects of the deceased,” Cohen wrote.

