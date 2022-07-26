Jared Kushner secretly battled thyroid cancer and had surgery to remove a tumor in his throat while serving as a top White House adviser to his father-in-law Donald Trump, Kushner reveals in a forthcoming memoir.

Kushner, now 41, kept the illness out of the headlines and even attempted to keep it a secret from then-President Trump, he writes in chapter 37 of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” which hits shelves Aug. 23.

Kushner, who helped lead many of the Trump administration’s most successful initiatives, wrote that he learned that he likely had cancer in October 2019 during trade talks with China that ultimately resulted in a “phase one” agreement to back away from tariffs.

“As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem,” Kushner wrote.

“On the morning that I traveled to Texas to attend the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory, White House physician Sean Conley pulled me into the medical cabin on Air Force One. ‘Your test results came back from Walter Reed,’ he said. ‘It looks like you have cancer. We need to schedule a surgery right away.’”

