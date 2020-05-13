DAILY BEAST

“It’s not my decision to make,” the first son-in-law said Tuesday when asked if the coronavirus could delay the 2020 vote. “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other.”

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Tuesday refused to commit to the pandemic-besieged United States holding the 2020 presidential election on its designated day, November 3. Kushner, whose father-in-law’s approval rating has been trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s amid the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed more than 82,000 Americans, raised the possibility of a Trump-orchestrated delay in answer to Time magazine White House correspondent Brian Bennett. Bennett asked during the live-streamed interview: “Is there any scenario, including a second outbreak in the fall, where the election is moved past November 3rd?” “That’s too far in the future to tell,” Kushner replied. “Nothing that I’m aware of now…It’s not my decision to make. I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other. But right now that’s the plan.”

